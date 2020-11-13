Multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan along LoC, 5 security forces personnel among 11 killed

At least 11 persons, including six civilians and five security forces personnel, were killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, while eight Pakistani soldiers were reportedly killed in the retaliatory action by Indian army.

“The list of Pakistan soldiers killed includes 2-3 Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes,” news agency ANI quoting Indian Army sources said. “10-12 Pakistan Army soldiers injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed.”

Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said the Pakistan Army used mortars and other weapons and deliberately targeted civilian areas. “Own troops retaliated strongly causing casualties and substantial damage to Pakistan Army’s infrastructure across the LoC,” he said.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam. Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in action and three soldiers injured,” Col Kalia said.

Two among slain soldiers were identified as Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshra from Nagpur, Maharashtra and Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramachandra from Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

A Border Security Forces (BSF) sub-inspector and six civilians were also killed in Pakistani action while five security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured, officials said. The slain BSF sub-inspector identified as Rakesh Doval, 39, deployed at the force’s artillery battery was killed in Haji Peer sector.

Among the dead civilians were a woman and a seven-year-old boy.

Reports said the cross-LoC shelling triggered panic along the LoC hamlets with residents seen rushing to safer places. The escalation in tensions came only five days after five Indian soldiers and three militants were killed in an exchange along the LoC.

Gul Zaman, a resident of Uri told DH over the phone that this was one of the deadliest shelling in many years in the area. “Some shells hit the residential houses and people are scared as mortars and shells are landing in the residential areas,” he said and added ambulances were seen rushing towards the villages on LoC to ferry injured civilians.

SSP Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said that shelling was going on in some areas of Uri till late in the evening.

Earlier Col Kalia said suspicious movement was observed by the Army at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district). “The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops,” he said. “They (Pakistan army) fired mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” he said.

A defence official in Jammu said Pakistani troops also violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district twice.