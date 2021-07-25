Multiple landslides in HP's Kinnaur kill 8, injure 4

Multiple landslides in Himachal's Kinnaur kill eight, injure four

The police said they have started rescue operations

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jul 25 2021, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 17:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight people were killed and four others injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, police said.

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, they added.

Heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people and of them, eight were killed and three were injured, according to the police.

In a similar incident, one person was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.

The police said they have started rescue operations and further details are awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Himachal Pradesh
Kinnaur
Landslide

Related videos

What's Brewing

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Iran's Olympic champion shooter is a nurse, too

Iran's Olympic champion shooter is a nurse, too

Naomi Osaka wins in debut at Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka wins in debut at Tokyo Olympics

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

 