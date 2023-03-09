Mumbai cops seek details of tenants in rented spaces

Mumbai police seek details of properties rented out by people

Order came into effect for 60 days from Wednesday and violators will be booked under relevant section of IPC, he added

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 09 2023, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 10:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Mumbai police has issued an order asking people to provide relevant details to them when they are renting out or sub-letting properties in the metropolis, an official said on Thursday.

The order came into effect for 60 days from Wednesday and its violators will be booked under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

According to the official, the order is aimed at preventing subversive and anti-social elements from seeking hideouts in residential areas.

"It is apprehended that subversive, anti-social elements may seek hideouts in residential areas and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity with gave danger to human life and injury to private or public property on that account," said the order.

Each landlord, owner and person dealing in property business who has rented out or sub-let any accommodation to any person shall immediately furnish relevant details on the citizen portal of the Mumbai police, it said.

If the person to whom the accommodation is let or rented out is a foreigner they have to furnish all details, including reason for stay in the city, said the order.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mumbai
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

Women are going gray. Get over it

Women are going gray. Get over it

 