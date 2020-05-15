Mumbai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur

Mumbai returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in UP

  May 15 2020
A man who had recently returned from Mumbai was found coronavirus positive in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, an official said on Friday.

A resident of Haridwar village under Barsati Police Station area, the man drives an autorickshaw in Mumbai and had come here on May 2, District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

His sample was sent for testing on May 10 and in the report received on Friday, he was found to be coronavirus positive, the DM said.

The health and district administration is taking all necessary steps and his village has been sealed, the DM added. 

