Mundka fire: Relatives of missing persons despair, death toll expected to climb

A day after a raging fire consumed the lives of 27 people in Mundka, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the site in the outskirts of Delhi and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of those who lost their lives.

The Delhi government has now booked a magisterial inquiry, while the Delhi Police has arrested two people. Officials said that the building did not have clearance from the fire department.

Heart-rending scenes played out at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where 27 bodies were kept at the morgue. More than two dozen women were among the 33 still missing even as the death toll is likely to go over 30. Eight of 27 deceased were identified, but the mad scramble to find out people among the mangled heap of bones and ashes continued, while harassed family members ran from pillar to post.

At the site, CM Kejriwal said that those injured will be given Rs 50,000 as well. “I am deeply pained and anguished to see the tragedy that has transpired at this complex in Mundka. We are all trying to rescue as many lives as possible. The fire was so devastating that it has become difficult to identify some bodies,” Kejriwal said.

He also announced that FSL DNA tests will be used to identify the bodies, and that his government has set up a helpdesk at the hospital. Hospital authorities started taking samples of DNA from relatives on Saturday, even as several people remained clueless whether their kin were missing or dead.

The seven deceased were identified by DCP Sameer Sharma as Tania Bhushan, Mohini Pal, Yashoda Devi, Ranju Devi, Vishal, Drishti, and Kailash Jyani. Over 16 people were released by the hospital authorities after their injuries were tended to.

Deputy fire chief Atul Garg said after they received a call at 4:40 pm, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “We did not realise that people were trapped inside when the call was made. The rescue operation went on till Saturday afternoon,” Garg said. He added that the death toll could rise up to 30.

The tragedy unfolded on Friday evening as a fire broke out in the first floor of the building and then spread to the second floor. The first floor of the building was rented out to a company that manufactured and assembled CCTV cameras and routers. Relatives and survivors said that the number of casualties rose since the building had a single point of entry as well as exit.

The police have now arrested two men, Harish Goel and Varun Goel, owners of the companies. The owner of the building, Manish Lakra is now on the run.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation directed the authorities in the Narela Zone to prepare a detailed report, with details like the type of area, year of construction of the building, etc., and asked them to send the report within 48 hours.