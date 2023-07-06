Murder accused held after shootout in Delhi's Rohini

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday arrested a murder accused after a shootout in the Rohini area, an officer said.

Kamil, the man arrested, was allegedly involved in a recent gunfire and murder incident that took place near the Jama Masjid in central Delhi, they said.

He was shot in leg during the Thursday encounter.

Police had laid a trap on the basis of a tip-off they got about Kamil's presence in the area.

According to police, around five gunshots were fired from both sides during the confrontation.