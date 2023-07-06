Murder accused held after shootout in Delhi

Murder accused held after shootout in Delhi's Rohini

He was shot in leg during the Thursday encounter.

PTI
New Delhi,
  Jul 06 2023, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 13:16 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday arrested a murder accused after a shootout in the Rohini area, an officer said.

Kamil, the man arrested, was allegedly involved in a recent gunfire and murder incident that took place near the Jama Masjid in central Delhi, they said.

Police had laid a trap on the basis of a tip-off they got about Kamil's presence in the area.

According to police, around five gunshots were fired from both sides during the confrontation.

