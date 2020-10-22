Murder convict released on parole amid Covid-19 lockdown kills another man: Report

A 42-year-old murder convict Vishwajeet alias Chacha who was imprisoned for life in a Delhi jail was granted parole in April owing to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the man was arrested again on October 20 for allegedly killing a 25-year-old over a gambling dispute.

Police told the publication that the incident took place in south Delhi’s Tughlakabad village. Vishwajeet was previously involved in six cases of dacoity and for crimes under the Arms act along with a murder case, the report added quoting official police sources.

DH could not independently verify the report.

Vishwajeet and two more had reportedly lost Rs 70,000 to Vicky Gupta while gambling near a forested area in Tughlakabad village.

“Vishwajeet accused Vicky of cheating during the game and demanded the money that he had lost back. An argument ensued and Vishwajeet took out a knife, stabbed Vicky in his chest in a fit of rage and fled,” a senior police officer told the publication.

The victim was declared dead after being taken to the hospital and a murder case was registered against Vishwajeet on the statement of a witness.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court observed that its blanket order extending interim bails and paroles granted to prisoners in view of the Covid-19 pandemic should come to an end as the number of infected persons in jails here was only three.

Also read: No more extension of bails, paroles for Covid-19 reasons: Delhi High Court observes

According to the Director-General (Prisons), including Vishwajeet over 6,700 prisoners were granted bail or parole and the majority still continue to remain outside in view of the blanket order passed and extended from time-to-time by a full bench of the high court.

(With agency inputs)