'Murder' of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri unpardonable: Varun Gandhi

BJP Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi on Monday termed the “murder of farmers” in Lakhimpur Kheri “unpardonable” and asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the incident.

“The turn of events in Lakhimpur Kheri that led to the murder of our farmers is unpardonable for any civilised society,” Gandhi, a Lok Sabha member from Pilibhit, said in a letter to Adiytanath.

Gandhi, a three-term Lok Sabha member, demanded immediate arrest of those associated with the incident and registration of charges under Sec 302 of the IPC for "murder" of the farmers.

He also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored CBI inquiry in the case in a time-bound manner and Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of the deceased farmers.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers.

Gandhi described the incident as “heart-wrenching” and said it had caused anguish and anger among the people of the country.

He said the “agitating farmer brothers are our own citizens” and they were suffering due to some issues and protesting under their democratic rights.

“We should deal with them with great restraint and patience. In any case, we should treat our farmers with sensitivity and only in a Gandhian and democratic way within the ambit of law,” he said.

Gandhi has been writing to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on farmers issues, seeking various relief measures for them.

