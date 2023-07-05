Muslim Board asks people to oppose UCC, shares link for sending views to Law Commission

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), an apex body of the Muslims in the country has appealed to the people to oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying that it was against religious and cultural freedom.

The Board, on Thursday, released an open letter to the people in this regard and also shared a link through which the people could mail their views on the UCC to the Law Commission.

The letter, written by the AIMPLB general secretary Maualan Fazl-ur-Rehman, said that an attempt was being made to create a favourable environment for the UCC in the country. ''UCC will hurt religious and cultural freedom in the country,'' he said in the letter.

The letter also contained a link and the Board official asked the people to click on the link and register their opposition to the UCC in the mail to the Law Commission.

The Muslim Board had already submitted its reply to the Law Commission on the UCC. It said that the UCC was 'against' the spirit of the Constitution and that the issue had been deliberately raised in the view of the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and some other states.

Modi had, while addressing the BJP workers recently, said that there could not be two laws in the country and that the anti-BJP parties had created misunderstanding among the Muslims on this issue.

Modi's remarks prompted strong reactions from the opposition parties, which said that the PM should first speak on the rising prices, unemployment and the violence in Manipur.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BSP have extended conditional support for the UCC while the other opposition parties have vowed to oppose it.