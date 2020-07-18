Muslim clerics in UP seek ban on film on Prophet

Muslim clerics in UP seek ban on release of Iranian film on Prophet Muhammad

PTI
PTI, Bareilly,
  • Jul 18 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 18:51 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

Muslim clerics here on Saturday demanded a ban on the digital release of Iranian film 'Muhammad: The Messenger of God', claiming its screening would be "an insult to Islam".

They said they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the film is not released in India.

Based on the life of Prophet Muhammad, the film was originally released in 2015.

Maulana Sahabuddin, general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Tanzeem Ulema-e-Islam, said religious organisations propagate Islam and films are not needed.

"To ensure that the film is not released in India, a delegation of maulanas will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Time will be sought from the prime minister. We are hopeful that once the information about the film reaches him, its release will be stopped."

"Initially, we had decided not to oppose the film openly. The tendency in India is that a film becomes a hit if it is opposed publicly. But now the atmosphere is different. There is tremendous anger among Muslims. Screening of this film will be an insult to Islam," he said without elaborating.

Shahar Imam of Bareilly Khursheed Alam echoed the same sentiment.

"A Muslim can tolerate anything but an attack on the honour of Hazrat Muhammad Sahab. The Centre should not allow the film's release so that peace prevails and the atmosphere is not vitiated," he said.

'Muhammad: The Messenger of God' is slated to be released on digital platforms on July 21.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Muslim Clerics
Iran
Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 