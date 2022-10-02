Muslim inmates observe Navratri fast in UP jail

Muslim inmates observe Navratri fast with Hindu inmates in Muzaffarnagar jail

We promote such gestures as it helps develop communal harmony among inmates, the jail superintendent said

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 02 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 15:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In an incident promoting communal consonance, Muslim prisoners are observing the nine-day-long Navratri fast along with Hindu inmates at Muzaffarnagar district jail in Uttar Pradesh. This comes as a gesture of friendship for Hindu inmates who had earlier observed Roza with them. Out of 3,000 inmates, nearly 1,100 Hindus and 218 Muslims are observing the fast, according to a report by The Times of India.

Jail authorities have arranged special food items for these inmates. “A variety of fruits, milk, pooris made from kuttu (buckwheat flour), tea and other items are available in the canteen,” said Sitaram Sharma, Muzaffarnagar jail superintendent. “We promote such gestures as it helps develop communal harmony among inmates. We remain extra vigilant during festival time,” he added. 

A Muslim prisoner said, "We feel proud to set an example of communal harmony. If Hindu brothers can fast during Ramadan, we, too, can observe fast during Navratri. The answer to love is only love, not hate."

