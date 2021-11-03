Muslim man assaulted, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Aligarh

A young Muslim man was allegedly assaulted and robbed by two men after he refused to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at a village in Aligarh.

Circle officer Atrauli, S P Singh said that an FIR has been registered at Harduaganj police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim Aamir Khan's father, two days after the incident.

The circle officer said that Rahissuddin did not mention that his son was forced to raise slogans by the accused Devendra and his father Raju.

Police claimed that the man was beaten up following a clash between the two sides after an argument over the price of clothes.

The accused have been booked and arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

Aamir, however, claimed that the father-son duo first asked him his name, then beat him with sticks and forced him to chant "Jai Shri Ram" when he reached his neighbouring village Nagla Khema to sell clothes.

"They also snatched Rs 10,000 and my mobile phone," he alleged, adding that he had made a video of the incident.

When police took the accused into their custody, they started chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and threw stones at a person who was filming their arrest.

In August, a Muslim e-rickshaw driver was publicly assaulted and allegedly asked to chant "Jai Shri Ram" even as his minor daughter tried to save him. The video of this incident went viral on social media.

In another incident in June, an elderly man, Abdul Sarad Saifi, accused four men of beating him up, clipping his beard and asking him to chant "Jai Shri Ram" in Ghaziabad.

