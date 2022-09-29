Gyanvapi case: Muslim side objects carbon dating plea

Muslim side objects to plea seeking carbon dating of 'Shivling' on Gyanvapi Mosque premises

One of the Hindu petitioners in the case also objected to the carbon dating of the object, saying any scientific testing may harm it

PTI
PTI, Varanasi (UP),
  • Sep 29 2022, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 20:00 ist

The Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case on Thursday filed an objection in the court against Hindu plaintiffs’ plea for the carbon dating of the "Shivling" claimed to be found on the masjid premises.

One of the Hindu petitioners in the case also objected to the carbon dating of the object, saying any scientific testing may harm it.

The court has reserved its order for October 7.

Hindu petitioners had during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

Also Read | BHU exam questions about temple demolition in Varanasi irks Opposition, Muslim leaders

The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a "fountain".

District Government Advocate Mahendra Pandey said Hindu petitioners had demanded the carbon dating of the structure, on which the Muslim side lodged an objection.

The Muslim side contended that the Supreme Court has asked the Varanasi District Magistrate to keep the structure safe. In such a situation, getting it examined cannot be justified, they said.

The Muslim side also said the original case is about the worship of Shringar Gauri while the structure in the mosque has nothing to do with it.

In such a condition, neither any investigation can be done by the Archaeological Department nor a legal report be called after conducting a scientific investigation.

Man Bahadur Singh, the advocate of Rakhi Singh, a Hindu plaintiff in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex case, also objected to the carbon dating of the structure.

Singh told the court that any scientific testing of the "Shivling" found in the Gyanvapi complex could harm it. Therefore, its carbon dating or scientific testing is not appropriate, he told the court.

Pandey said the Muslim side supported Rakhi Singh's stand on carbon dating but disagreed on the fact that the figure was a “Shivling”.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gyanvapi Mosque
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

 