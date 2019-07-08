Muslim woman asked to vacate house after she joins BJP

A Muslim woman was asked to vacate her rented house by the landlord in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh town allegedly after the former joined the BJP.

According to the sources, the Muslim woman Gulistana, who lived in a rented accommodation at Delhi Gate locality in the town, became a member of the saffron party's women's wing on Saturday, when the BJP had launched a nationwide membership drive.

Sources said that her landlord, who was also a Muslim, became furious when he came to know that she had joined the BJP and asked her to immediately vacate the house.

Gulistana claimed that she was manhandled by the landlord and his family members and also threatened with dire consequences.

A local BJP women wing leader Rubiya Khan later lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday after which the latter swung into action and detained the son of the landlord.

Police, citing the neighbours, said that Gulistana and her landlord had heated exchange over her joining the BJP. ''We are trying to ascertain if Gulistana was also assaulted or threatened,'' said a senior police official in Aligarh.

The land lord's son Salman, however, claimed that they had heated exchange over non-payment of electricity bills by Gulistana. ''Gulistana had not paid her electricity bills amounting to Rs 4,000... the issue of joining of BJP did not come up at all,'' he said.