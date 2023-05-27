Muslim woman, Hindu man manhandled by mob after dining at Indore hotel

Muslim woman, Hindu man dining out manhandled by mob

A viral video of the incident shows the group of about 20 people surrounding the two and asking the Muslim woman why she is having dinner with a Hindu man

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • May 27 2023, 11:30 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 11:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman and a man belonging to different religions, were mandhandled by a mob while leaving a hotel in Indore after having dinner, police said.

A viral video of the incident which took place on Friday night shows the group of about 20 people surrounding the two and asking the Muslim woman why she having dinner with a Hindu man.

The woman is seen requesting with joined hands to let them go, while one person from the mob lectures the two on Islam.

Read | Mutual bailout post communal clash in Gujarat village to rekindle 'harmony': Report

"When the woman and man came out of the hotel after having food, the mob chased and surrounded them and questioned the woman about why she was in the company of a man from a different faith," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Raghuvanshi said.

According to Raghuvanshi, the woman told the mob that she had informed her parents about the dinner.

"Meanwhile, two persons who came to the couple's rescue were injured after one of them was stabbed with a knife by someone from the crowd," he added.

Police said a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered and seven accused have been identified so far.

"Two of the accused, in the 23-26 age group, have been arrested, while efforts to identify and nab the remaining people who formed the mob are underway."

