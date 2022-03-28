Muslim youth lynched in Kushinagar for celebrating BJP's victory in UP polls

A Muslim youth was lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district for allegedly celebrating the BJP's victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state.

A probe was ordered into the matter and two persons were arrested.

According to police sources here, the youth, identified as Babar Ali, a resident of Kathgharahi village in the district, was severally assaulted by the members of his own community who were angry with him for distributing sweets and chanting 'Jai Shriram' after BJP's massive victory in the state assembly polls.

Ali was chased and hit repeatedly with sticks by his own relatives in the village a few days back. Sources said that Ali tried to escape and climbed onto the roof of his house but his assailants allegedly pushed him off the roof.

The youth sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the district hospital from where he was referred to a super speciality centre in Lucknow after his condition worsened, sources said. Ali succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in the state capital on Sunday.

Ali, sources said, had campaigned for the BJP in the recent polls. Despite earlier warnings from his community members against campaigning for the saffron party, he continued to do so. He had also approached the police officials at the local Ramkola police station seeking registration of a case against those who had threatened him but the cops turned a blind eye to his complaint.

Taking a serious view of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the matter and directed the district officials to ensure stern punishment to the guilty, officials here said on Monday. Senior officials from the district had reached the village and the matter was being investigated. A case was lodged against seven people in this regard.

BJP had won 273 seats in the recent assembly polls with its alliance partners. The party had swept the Kushinagar district, winning all seats there.

