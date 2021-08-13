Muslim youth thrashed in UP as cops look on; 3 held

Muslim youth thrashed publicly in UP town as cops look on, three arrested

A mob of saffron activists held a dharna before the police station demanding immediate release of the arrested youths

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 13 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 16:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In a shocking incident, a Muslim youth was paraded in the streets and thrashed and was made to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' by saffron activists in the presence of cops over an alleged attempt to convert a Hindu woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town.

Three members of Bajrang Dal, a saffron outfit, were arrested in this connection, according to the police sources here.

A video which went viral on social media sites showed the bearded Muslim youth being thrashed by a mob even as his little daughter kept pleading with the saffron activists to spare him. The video also shows presence of some cops, who do not make any attempt to stop the mob from hitting the Muslim youth, who was a rickshaw puller.

Sources said that a woman, a resident of Barra locality in the town, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her neighbour, a Muslim, and two others, had been 'exerting' pressure on her and daughters to 'convert' a few days ago. She also alleged that he offered them money to get them to convert.

After investigation, the police did not find any evidence to corroborate the charge.

One of the accused was intercepted by a group of Bajrang Dal activists while he was going to the market with his six-year-old daughter. The saffron activists paraded him in the streets, thrashed him in full public view and also tried to force him to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'. The Muslim man was finally rescued by the police and taken to the police station.

As the video of the assault went viral, the cops arrested three saffron activists. A mob of saffron activists later held a dharna before the police station demanding immediate release of the arrested youths.

Muslim clerics condemned the incident and demanded stern action against the culprits.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Assault
Jai Shri Ram
Bajrang Dal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

 