Muslim youth thrashed publicly in UP town as cops look on, three arrested

In a shocking incident, a Muslim youth was paraded in the streets and thrashed and was made to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' by saffron activists in the presence of cops over an alleged attempt to convert a Hindu woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town.

Three members of Bajrang Dal, a saffron outfit, were arrested in this connection, according to the police sources here.

A video which went viral on social media sites showed the bearded Muslim youth being thrashed by a mob even as his little daughter kept pleading with the saffron activists to spare him. The video also shows presence of some cops, who do not make any attempt to stop the mob from hitting the Muslim youth, who was a rickshaw puller.

Sources said that a woman, a resident of Barra locality in the town, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her neighbour, a Muslim, and two others, had been 'exerting' pressure on her and daughters to 'convert' a few days ago. She also alleged that he offered them money to get them to convert.

After investigation, the police did not find any evidence to corroborate the charge.

One of the accused was intercepted by a group of Bajrang Dal activists while he was going to the market with his six-year-old daughter. The saffron activists paraded him in the streets, thrashed him in full public view and also tried to force him to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'. The Muslim man was finally rescued by the police and taken to the police station.

As the video of the assault went viral, the cops arrested three saffron activists. A mob of saffron activists later held a dharna before the police station demanding immediate release of the arrested youths.

Muslim clerics condemned the incident and demanded stern action against the culprits.