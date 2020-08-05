Muslims in Ayodhya celebrate Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony

Muslims in Ayodhya celebrate historic Ram Temple event

Muslims in the twin towns of Ayodhya and Faizabad also joined their Hindu brethren in celebrating the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

Residents in the Muslim localities in Chowk, Sadatganj and Dorahi were seen distributing sweets among the people after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple.

‘’Now we can expect a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya in a few year's time….Lord Rama is the symbol of social and communal harmony,’’ said Rauf Khan, a resident of Ayodhya.

Iqbal Ansari, the son of the oldest Babri litigant Hashim Ansari, said that it was a ‘’historic occasion’’ and every citizen of the country should celebrate it. Ansari, who attended the ceremony, said that the Ram Janmabhoomi issue had been settled by the Supreme Court.

KA Khan, who was convenor of the Hilal Committee and a resident of Faizabad, said that there were very strong ‘’economic relations’’ between Hindus and Muslims in the twin towns.

