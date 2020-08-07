Mutual agreement between BJP and Congress, claims Aam Aadmi Party

The AAP on Friday claimed that there is a mutual agreement between the BJP and the Congress, due to which both support each other politically.

Hitting back, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar called AAP and BJP two sides of the same coin and rubbished the allegations.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, in a press briefing, hit out at the Congress.

"There is a mutual agreement between the BJP and the Congress, due to which both support each other politically. If the BJP increases the tax, the Congress remains silent in the House. The Congress remained silent even when lawyers were changed on the Delhi riots," Chadha told reporters.

He further said law and order in Delhi comes under the Home Ministry but the Congress is protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party instead of demonstrating against the BJP on the incident involving the assault of a 12-year-old girl.

"From the last few months, the people of Delhi have been wondering whether the Congress and the BJP have some kind of a nexus inside Delhi. This romantic understanding got exposed many times. Depending on this understanding they decide when they should attack, raise their voices, keep silent, and other related issues," he said.

Delhi Congress president Kumar said Chadha should introspect why the party leaders including Arvind Kejriwal have been praising the BJP government at the Centre during the pandemic.

"AAP and BJP are two sides of the same coin. I am fighting for the rights of the people and police registered three cases against me for protesting against the BJP government. I will continue to fight for the Delhi people's interests without caring what AAP leaders say," he said.