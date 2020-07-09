Muzaffarnagar traders on 4-day strike against mandi tax

Traders of the country's biggest jaggery (gud) market have gone on a four-day strike from Thursday to press for removal of mandi tax, an official of a traders' body said.

The state secretary of All India Udyog and Vyapar Mandal, Sanjay Mitral, told PTI that trade work in the gud market was hit as mandi traders joined the call for a four-day strike from Thursday till July 12.

Besides jaggery, trades in all agricultural produce have been effected here, he added. Mandi traders in the state are demanding the removal of mandi tax of 205 percent, he added.