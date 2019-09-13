MV Act: UP to give partial relief

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reduce the hefty fines over some traffic offences as provided in the new Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the sources, the hefty fines on driving without helmets or not putting on the seat belt would not be reduced.

"The government will not reduce fines in traffic offences, where there is great risk to the lives... In cases, where the risk to life is less, the fines will be reduced," said a government official here on Friday.

The official said that a proposal for amending the state Act was being prepared and could take effect in the next few days. He also said that the government could seek legal opinion in this regard.

The new provisions in the central Act were already being implemented in the state. Sources said that several BJP leaders had urged the state government to reduce the amount of fines saying that it was too hefty.

Though the next Assembly polls in the state are due in 2022, the ruling party fears that there could be a backlash in the forthcoming bypolls in 13 Assembly constituencies.

"We can not take any chances," said a senior state BJP leader here.