My biggest achievement: In Sonu Soon's hometown Moga, a road gets named after his late mother

The Covid-19 outbreak was just gathering pace in India in March 2020 when the government imposed a national lockdown to curb its spread, leaving thousands of migrant workers in major cities out of jobs and helpless in the face of the virus.

As the lockdown ensued, owing to a lack of transportation, thousands of migrant workers began walking to their homes in different states. Some walked barefoot under the searing heat of summer, some with children tied to their backs and some with their belongings. The pictures of migrant workers walking for hundreds of miles enraged many citizens, but in the end, few came forward to help. One person, whose efforts impressed the nation, was actor Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood, best known for his silver screen roles, emerged as a messiah for the labourers during the crisis as they struggled to get back home amid a raging pandemic. He arranged for buses, trains, flights to help them complete their journey. He even helped the migrant workers monetarily.

When he shared on social media that a road in his hometown Moga in Punjab has been named after his mother, it was hailed as a fitting tribute to his mother and his humanitarian activities.

“This is... and this will be.. My Biggest Achievement Till Date. A road in Moga on my mother’s name: ‘Prof. Saroj Sood Road’. My actual road to success. Miss u maa,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

It was surprising for many when the actor continued to take up philanthropic projects after the crisis subsided. Even today, the actor receives hundreds of emails and phone calls with requests for help.

Sood had also extended his support to students who were appearing for JEE and NEET exams during the pandemic, saying that exams should be deferred until students are mentally prepared. He had also offered to provide transportation for students who could not reach their examination centres.

The actor shared another post on Instagram saying, “A visual that I dreamt of all my life. Today a road in my home town Moga has been named after my mom: ‘Prof.Saroj Sood Road’. The same road by which she traveled all her life. From home to college and then back home. This will always be the most important chapter of my life. I am sure my mom and Dad must be smiling somewhere from the heavens. I wish they were around to see this. I thank Mr.Harjot Kamal, Mr.Sandeep Hans and Mrs.Anita Darshi mam for making this possible. Now I can proudly say my most favourite place in the world is ‘Prof. Saroj Sood Road. . My Road to Success’.”

