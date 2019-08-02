My party sells tickets to best bidder, says BSP MLA

A Bahujan Samaj Party MLA in Rajasthan has triggered a controversy on Thursday after he claimed that his party distributes tickets to contest elections in exchange for money.

During his address in the assembly, Rajendra Gudda, a BSP MLA said that his party allots election tickets to those who offer the “best price”. “My party allots tickets in exchange for money. The candidates who can offer more money, the ticket is offed to him”, Gudda said.

After his statement triggered controversy, Gudda cleared his stand by saying, “I said it in the context of a discussion related to elections in the house.”

However, he accepted his claim that his party distributes ticket to the best bidder, “The misuse of money has been influencing elections nowadays. In our party (BSP) tickets are given after taking money,” Gudda told media in Jaipur.