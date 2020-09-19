Nabbed scribe's YouTube has 327 videos on many issues

Arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who has been booked under Official Secrets Act, uploaded over 300 videos on several issues, including on India-China relations, on his YouTube channel since December.

According to information available on his YouTube channel Rajeev Kishkindha, it was created on December 17, 2019 and has over 12,000 subscribers. He also has nearly 6,33,600 views on his channel.

There are 327 videos on his channel in which he discusses many topics, including international issues.

On September 14, the day he was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, Sharma had posted his last video on India-China face-off.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said Sharma was allegedly passing sensitive information about India's border strategy and Army's deployment and procurement to Chinese intelligence agencies.

Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said police are investigating what information Sharma had allegedly passed on to Chinese intelligence officers through his social media accounts and email ID.

Based on Sharma's statement during interrogation, a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested Saturday morning.