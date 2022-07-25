Namaz offered at Meerut mall, UP DGP seeks report

IANS
IANS, Meerut,
  Jul 25 2022, 16:17 ist
  updated: Jul 25 2022, 16:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Director General Police (DGP) has sought a report on a case of namaz offered inside a mall here.

A video was tweeted by the BJP's IT Cell district convenor Digvijay Singh that shows a man offering namaz inside a mall. He has tagged the Meerut police in the tweet.

Director General Police D.S. Chauhan has sought a detailed report from the Meerut police.

Read | After namaz video, LuLu Mall Lucknow management denies Muslim bias, says 80% staff Hindus

According to sources, the video is apparently from the shopping mall at Sohrab Gate and a youth is seen offering namaz.

Inspector Nauchandi police station said that the matter was being investigated and the youth was being traced.

After the LuLu mall controversy in Lucknow where a group of men were seen offering namaz that led to protests from right-wing activists, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has clearly stated that no religious activity would be allowed in the public places and had also directed the police to deal firmly if any such incident takes place.

namaz
Meerut
Uttar Pradesh
India News

