Namibian researchers point flaws in India's Cheetah Action Plan

Since the induction of cheetahs in India in September, the journey of the animals in the country has been quite turbulent. Three cheetahs died in March and April. Of the 17 remaining adult cheetahs, seven have already been released into the wild. The death of three adult cheetahs and three of the four cubs born to a female Namibian cheetah, Sisaya, has prompted questions from several experts on the suitability of the habitat and wildlife management.

In a letter published in the ‘Conservation Science and Practice’ journal, Namibian researchers have claimed that the Project Cheetah overestimated the carrying capacity of Kuno National Park, accusing it of not considering the unique spatial requirements of the spotted cats, according to a report in The Indian Express. The researchers said that the capacity was misinterpreted based on the prey base wherein an assumption was made that stocking up herbivores within the confinement will support the cheetahs. However, the fact that cheetahs' density does not depend on food alone was not considered.

The researchers also shed light on the possibility of numerous cheetahs fleeing the national park into the larger landscape of Kuno which has a total of 169 villages.

According to Namibian researchers, some male cheetahs tend to hold individual territories, a deeply rooted behaviour that the researchers in the Cheetah Research Project in Namibia expect to play out in Kuno as well.

Also Read | Cheetah revival project officials to be sent on study tours to Namibia and South Africa, says Union forest minister

It is estimated that three male cheetahs will occupy the entirety of the unfenced area of 17 by 44 km in Kuno National Park leaving the others to venture out and cause conflict.

The solution that experts in India came up with to combat this fallout was to capture those cheetahs and send them to alternative sites or hold them in enclosures. This, however, defeats the goal of the project, “to establish a free-ranging population of cheetahs.”

“Of course, cheetahs need more space. All along, I have been advocating at least three sites for cheetah release, enhancement of the area of Kuno, and strengthening the prey base by translocating nilgai and blackbuck from sites where they are seriously damaging agriculture,” said M K Ranjitsinh, head of a committee appointed by the Supreme Court to monitor the project.

Dr Y V Jhala, who was a member of the team that drafted the Cheetah Action Plan acknowledged the “quite realistic” predictions of the paper as he rued the lack of investment in the Kuno landscape and pointed out at the unavailability of other sites.

However, he justified Kuno carrying capacity estimates on prey availability, a claim that the Namibia researchers have rejected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight spotted felines from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on September 17 last year. In a second such translocation, 12 cheetahs were flown in from South Africa and released into Kuno on February 18. Seven more cheetahs, including two females, will be released into the wild in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park by the third week of June.