Narco-terror case: SIA raids for 2nd day in J&K

Narco-terror case: SIA raids continue for second day in J&K's Poonch

The SIA carried out raids at multiple locations in the border district and questioned several people to expose the narco-terror module headed by Rafiq Lala.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 30 2023, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 16:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in connection with a narco-terrorism case for the second day on Sunday, officials said.

The SIA carried out raids at multiple locations in the border district and questioned several people to expose the narco-terror module headed by Rafiq Lala, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) early this year, they said.

On Saturday, the SIA raided over half-a-dozen places, including Lala's house in Danna Doyiyan village in Mandi tehsil.

In March, 7 kilograms of heroin, over Rs 2 crore in cash and a pistol along with some ammunition were recovered from Lala's house.

The SIA took Lala into custody on July 1 for questioning him over his alleged links across the border.

SIA
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Poonch
Terrorism

