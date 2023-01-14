Narcotics, pistol magazine seized in Kupwara; 1 held

Narcotics, pistol magazine seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; 1 held

Incriminating material, including 500 grams of the heroin-like substance, a pistol magazine, Rs 1.07 lakh cash, 12 syringes, and a small weighing scale

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 14 2023, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 19:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested and narcotics, cash, and a pistol magazine were recovered from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.

Acting on specific information about the narcotic substance, arms, and ammunition in the possession of two brothers -- Sajid Khan and Majid Khan, residents of the Cheterkote area of the north Kashmir district, security forces launched a search operation there, a police spokesman said.

He said the services of a tracker dog from the BSF were also utilised in the operation.

Incriminating material, including 500 grams of the heroin-like substance, a pistol magazine, Rs 1.07 lakh cash, 12 syringes, and a small weighing scale were recovered from the house of the accused, the spokesman said.

Sajid Khan was arrested, while his brother Majid Khan is yet to be arrested, he said.

A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is under way, the spokesman said.

