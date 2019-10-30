Narula adviser to Ladakh LG, Khandare new police chief

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Umang Narula as an adviser to Lt Governor R K Mathur while senior IPS officer S S Khandare as head of police in the union territory.

Narula, a 1989-batch officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre, is presently Financial Administrator to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Khandare, presently Inspector General of JK Police, will head the police in Ladakh.

The appointments will come into effect from October 31 until further orders.

In an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty has been given additional charge of Department of Expenditure.

He fills in for G C Murmu, incumbent Expenditure Secretary, who will take over as Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor on Thursday.