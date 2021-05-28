Nath slams MP govt again for 'hiding' Covid-19 death figures

Days after a case was filed against him for allegedly creating panic through his remarks on coronavirus, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday once again accused the government of hiding the real Covid-19 death figures in the state.

Talking to reporters in Maiher town of Satna district, Nath said, "The work of hiding the death figures is going on in MP. Earlier, I had said that 1.27 lakh bodies had reached the crematoriums and graveyards (in March-April). But today, on the basis of the information received, I say that 1.50 lakh bodies reached the crematoriums and burial grounds during the second wave."

"I believe that 80 per cent of these bodies were of coronavirus victims, while the state government has put the death toll in thousands even now," the former CM said.

As per the state government's bulletin issued on Friday, the Covid-19 fatality count was 7,891.

"If I speak the truth, an FIR is registered against me. I never said that the Covid strain is an Indian variant," the Congress leader said.

Hitting back at him, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "After losing the government in MP, it appears that Kamal Nath has lost his mental balance."

In March 2020, Nath resigned as the state chief minister after several Congress MLAs quit the party and joined the BJP, which then came to power.

The FIR against Nath over his Covid-19 remarks was registered in Bhopal on Sunday based on a complaint by BJP leaders.