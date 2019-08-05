Nation’s democratic fabric ripped apart: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday flayed the way the Centre imposed its decision on Kashmir and termed the Centre's exercise as unconstitutional.

He said, “The democratic fabric of the nation had been ripped apart with this unprecedented violation of the Constitutional norms”.

“It's a dark day for the Indian democracy. The Constitution had been rewritten without following legal provisions. Such a historic decision should not have been taken and pushed through in this arbitrary manner,” he said.

The decision, he said, will set a bad precedent as it would mean that the Centre could reorganise any state in the country by simply imposing President’s rule.

None of the stakeholders were taken into confidence, and there was no discussion with other political parties preceding the unilateral decision of the central government, the chief minister pointed out.

The BJP is using its brute majority to bulldoze democratic and constitutional norms, he said.

The government, the chief minister said, had made a total mockery of the constitutional and democratic foundations of the nation.