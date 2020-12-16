'Nation will remember soldiers' sacrifice 1971 war'

Nation will remember sacrifice of Indian soldiers in 1971 war: Rajnath Singh

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2020, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 16:51 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Nation will always remember sacrifice made by Indian soldiers in 1971 war: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the sacrifice made by soldiers during the 1971 war is a source of inspiration for all Indians and the nation will always remember them. 

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. 

Also read — PM Narendra Modi lights 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' to start 50th anniversary year celebrations of 1971 war win

"Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of those courageous soldiers who wrote a new tale of valour during the 1971 war," Singh tweeted.

"Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. This country will always remember them," he stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajnath Singh
Delhi
Indian Army

What's Brewing

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

Everest height and needless ado

Everest height and needless ado

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

Unemployment rampant among women

Unemployment rampant among women

 