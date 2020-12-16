Nation will remember sacrifice of Indian soldiers in 1971 war: Rajnath Singh

Nation will always remember sacrifice made by Indian soldiers in 1971 war: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the sacrifice made by soldiers during the 1971 war is a source of inspiration for all Indians and the nation will always remember them.

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the tradition of courage and valour of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of those courageous soldiers who wrote a new tale of valour during the 1971 war," Singh tweeted.

आज विजय दिवस के अवसर मैं भारतीय सेना के शौर्य एवं पराक्रम की परम्परा को नमन करता हूँ। मैं स्मरण करता हूँ उन जाँबाज़ सैनिकों की बहादुरी को जिन्होंने १९७१ के युद्ध में एक नई शौर्यगाथा लिखी। उनका त्याग और बलिदान सभी भारतीयों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत है। यह देश उन्हें हमेशा याद रखेगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2020

"Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. This country will always remember them," he stated.