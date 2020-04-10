National Commission for Women seeks inquiry into death of 9-month pregnant woman amid coronavirus lockdown

The NCW has sought an inquiry into the death of a nine-month pregnant woman, who was suspected to have coronavirus and had to travel for over 70 km for medical attention.

According to a media report, a 27-year-old pregnant woman complained of not being able to breathe following which she was rushed to different hospitals covering 70 km between Nalasopara and Mumbai.

The next afternoon, the woman passed away and the unborn child could not be saved.

Calling the incident "very unfortunate", the National Commission for Women has sought an inquiry into the matter

"A 9-month pregnant woman had to undergo such trauma in Maharashtra and passed away due to suspect for COVID19 and travelling for over 70 km to reach hospitals and for medical attention, is a very unfortunate incident. The NCW seeks inquiry into the matter," the NCW said in a tweet.