National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hits out at J&K administration

The administration had on Saturday directed administrative secretaries to address all communications from May 31 to the new cheif secretary

  • Jun 01 2021, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 17:56 ist
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday wondered if there are two chief secretaries in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Two chief secretaries in J&K, an administration split between loyalists of the outgoing CS & others who want to get on with their work but can't figure out what's going on. So much for good governance & accountability," Abdullah tweeted.

He was responding to a Twitter user who claimed that outgoing chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam was using the official car and office and also attended a meeting on Monday chaired by the lieutenant governor, while new appointee A K Mehta was forced to operate out of another office.

The administration had on Saturday directed administrative secretaries to address all communications from May 31 to the new cheif secretary.

Mehta was last week appointed as chief secretary while Subrahmanyam was transferred to the department of commerce, government of India, and posted as officer on special duty.

