'Nature settles scores with everyone': Yogi Adityanath after Atiq Ahmed murder

In an apparent reference to last month's sensational on camera killing of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj town, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday said that Nature settles the score with everyone.

''Prakriti na kisi par atyachar karti hai aur na hi kisi par atyachar sweekar karti hai....prakriti sabka hisab barabar karke rakhti hai'' (Nature does not do injustice with any one nor does it accept injustice....it settles the score with everyone), Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting at Prayagraj.

He said that the sacred land of Prayagraj had become a victim of atrocities and injustice at the hands of some people.

Adityanath also invoked a couplet from the Hindu epic 'Ram Charit Manas' composed by Hindi poet Goswami Tulsidas to buttress his contention that one reaps as one sow. ''Karma is the most important thing.....you pay for your deeds,'' he added.

He said that his government did not indulge in the politics of appeasement. ''We work for every section of the society.....there is no place for nepotism, casteism and dynasty in this government,'' the chief minister said.

Adityanath said that the state government would construct houses for the poor on the lands freed from the possession of the mafia elements. ''We will continue to get the lands grabbed by the mafias freed and construct houses for the poor on them,'' he added.

Adityanath's remarks came after two UP ministers termed the killing of Ateeq and Ashraf as an act of ''divine justice''. ''One has to pay for one's sins here only'' UP minister Suresh Khanna had said after the killings.

The chief minister had earlier also said that the mafia could no longer 'terrorise' people in the state. ''Earlier UP was known for communal riots.....the situation has now changed,'' he had said recently.

Ateeq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead from point blank range and in the presence of cops while speaking to the media in Prayagraj triggering a huge backlash and prompting the opposition to demand Adityanath's resignation citing ''total collapse'' of law and order in the state.