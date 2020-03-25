Naval aircraft transports medical team from Goa to Pune

A Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy, airlifted a team of four doctors from Goa State Health department to Pune. The plane took off from INS Hansa.

The medical team, led by Dr Savio Rodrigues, HOD Microbiology, Goa Medical College, will undergo training to set up a COVID-19 test facility at Goa.

A request to the Navy for providing air transport was received by Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area during the late hours of Wednesday.

Navy immediately initiated necessary procedures and the aircraft took off in the morning. A few samples of COVID-19 suspects were also carried by the medical team for testing.

The medical team is likely to return to Goa on Friday to airlift the personnel post completion of the training.