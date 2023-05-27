Naveen Patnaik also skips Niti Aayog meeting citing prior commitments

Though his party BJD has decided to attend the controversial new Parliament building inauguration on Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik skipped the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi on Saturday.
Sources in the CMO said that Patnaik could not attend the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to prior commitments, though no official statement was issued on the subject.
Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish blames Centre for failure to attend Niti Aayog meet
Patnaik remained busy throughout the day in several meetings including review of the four-year performance of different departments including Mission Shakti.
The Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting was meant for only chief ministers. Issues such as health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with the aim of making India a developed nation by 2047, were deliberated in the Niti Aayog meeting.
The BJD however has announced it will attend the inauguration function of the new Parliament building even as 19 other non-BJP parties decided to boycott the function.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes
First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot
Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline
New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch
Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile
LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina
Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation
Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank
Test pilots and the taste of danger
Cycling on the road to nostalgia