Naveen Patnaik also skips Niti Aayog meeting

Naveen Patnaik also skips Niti Aayog meeting citing prior commitments

Sources in the CMO said that Patnaik could not attend meeting chaired by PM due to prior commitments

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • May 27 2023, 20:09 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 20:09 ist
Naveen Patnaik. Credit: PTI Photo

Though his party BJD has decided to attend the controversial new Parliament building inauguration on Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik skipped the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sources in the CMO said that Patnaik could not attend the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to prior commitments, though no official statement was issued on the subject.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish blames Centre for failure to attend Niti Aayog meet

Patnaik remained busy throughout the day in several meetings including review of the four-year performance of different departments including Mission Shakti.

The Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting was meant for only chief ministers. Issues such as health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with the aim of making India a developed nation by 2047, were deliberated in the Niti Aayog meeting.

The BJD however has announced it will attend the inauguration function of the new Parliament building even as 19 other non-BJP parties decided to boycott the function.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Odisha
Naveen Patnaik
India News
NITI Aayog
Narendra Modi
BJD

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

 