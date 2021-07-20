Navjot Sidhu pays tributes to Bhagat Singh

Navjot Sidhu pays tributes to Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village

Farmers representing the Kirti Kisan Union later blocked traffic for half-an-hour after they were not allowed to meet Sidhu

PTI
PTI, Nawanshahr,
  • Jul 20 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 16:37 ist
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday visited Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, to pay tributes to the freedom fighter at his memorial here.

He was accompanied by MLAs Kuljit Singh Nagra, who is one of the four working presidents appointed by the Congress, Raj Kumar Verka, Angad Saini, Sukhpal Bhullar, Inderbir Singh Bolaria and Gurpreet Singh GP.

There was heavy police deployment in the area and barricades were put up.

Farmers representing the Kirti Kisan Union later blocked traffic for half-an-hour after they were not allowed to meet Sidhu.

Sohan Singh Athwal of the Kirti Kisan Union said they had no plans to 'gherao' the new chief of the Punjab Congress.

He said the farmers only wanted to lodge their protest over the alleged failure of various political parties, including the Congress, to come to their rescue.

Athwal said the farmers wanted to question Sidhu. Traffic was blocked as police ensured Sidhu's exit from another route, he added.

After paying floral tributes, Sidhu, along with other party leaders, headed towards Amritsar.

He will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. 

