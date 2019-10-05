Navjot Singh Sidhu not good enough for Haryana polls?

One of Congress' star campaigner for the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu, has been dropped from the list of star campaigners for the ensuing assembly elections in Haryana.

The party has chosen to keep him away from the elections in Jatland. But for Sidhu, the Congress list includes names of many prominent leaders who are scheduled to campaign in various parts of the state beginning next week for the October 21 elections.

Party leaders avoiding stroking a controversy at this state are downplaying the exclusion of Sidhu from the list.

The BJP intends to run the election campaign with development and abrogation of Article 370 and 35A as a pivotal poll plank.

Denials apart, Sidhu has been a proponent of dialogue with Pakistan even amid deteriorating ties.

Although Sidhu’s nationalist credentials are arguably unquestionable, the former cricketer courted controversy over his decision to go to Islamabad for the swearing in ceremony of his friend and Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

He even went against Capt Amarinder Singh’s advise who suggested him not to go to Pakistan. Sidhu’s hug with Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa presented him in bad light and invited undue criticism.

The Congress, sources said, would want to stay clear of any controversy that may possibly trigger because of Sidhu’s past actions.

Sidhu has been in hibernation of sorts after he was downsized from Amarinder’s Cabinet in Punjab.

He later chose to quit his Cabinet berth.

The grapevine even has it that Sidhu may have himself opted out of the campaign responsibility.

Both Sidhu and Amarinder don’t share a good rapport.

Prominent in the Congress list are leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, Capt Amarinder Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The BJP has a heavily loaded list of star campaigners for Haryana including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.