Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Channi for talks at 3 pm: Resolution under way?

Sidhu to meet CM Channi at 3 pm: Resolution under way?

On Wednesday, after a cabinet meeting, CM Channi had said he will reach out to Sidhu

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2021, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 11:59 ist
Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI Photo

Two days after his shock resignation, former Punjab PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be meeting CM Channi on Thursday at 3 pm in what is seen as a move to placate the miffed leader.

"Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions," Sidhu tweeted.

On Wednesday, after a cabinet meeting, CM Channi had said he will reach out to Sidhu, inviting the ex-cricketer for talks and saying that the party – and not the government – is supreme.

More to follow...

Punjab
India News
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Charanjit Singh Channi

