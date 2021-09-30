Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Channi for talks at 3 pm: Resolution under way?

Two days after his shock resignation, former Punjab PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be meeting CM Channi on Thursday at 3 pm in what is seen as a move to placate the miffed leader.

"Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions," Sidhu tweeted.

Chief Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions ! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 30, 2021

On Wednesday, after a cabinet meeting, CM Channi had said he will reach out to Sidhu, inviting the ex-cricketer for talks and saying that the party – and not the government – is supreme.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: