Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor booked for 'hate speech'

Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor booked for 'hate speech'

Mustafa was purportedly heard allegedly threatening Hindus with dire consequences

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 23 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 15:39 ist
Former Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa. Credit: IANS/Twitter Photo

Former Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, an advisor to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose wife Razia Sultana is a party's candidate, was booked on Sunday for his 'hate speech' during canvassing in Malerkotla, the Muslim-dominated town.

He has been booked for promoting enmity among communities.

Responding to the registration of case, Mustafa said: "I did not target Hindus as is being alleged on social media. I used word 'Fitne', which means law breakers. I was angry at a group of Muslims who had tried to attack me. I was warning them, not Hindus."

In his video, Mustafa was purportedly heard allegedly threatening Hindus with dire consequences if they organise events near his event during a public meeting on January 20.

Local AAP candidate Jamil-ur-Rehman said he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Mustafa. "He threatened to beat up AAP workers and candidate," Rehman had said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab
India News
Indian Politics
hate speech
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

Australian Open defends ban on Peng Shuai T-shirts

The legacy of a polarising icon

The legacy of a polarising icon

DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP'

DH Toon | 'Leaders are fighting each other in UP'

Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches

Goa’s breathtaking offbeat beaches

The men who rediscovered India

The men who rediscovered India

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

 