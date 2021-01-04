Naxal with Rs 1 lakh reward held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A Naxal wanted for attacks on police and kidnapping of civilians as well as other serious offences was arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Monday.

Punem Binda (48) had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was apprehended on Sunday from his native Marudbaka village under Usoor police station limits in an anti-Naxal operation of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Force (DF), he said.

Binda was head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a front outfit of the Naxals, and was involved in six incidents between 2006 and 2018, including attacks on police teams, the kidnapping of civilians, loot and damage to public property, the official added.