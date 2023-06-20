Naxalites kill villager on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A 45-year-old man was allegedly abducted and killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

Dhurva Dharmaiyya, a resident of Aaipenta village under Ilmidi police station limits, was found dead by some locals on a hill on Monday, a senior police official said.

A police team was sent to the village after being alerted about the death on Tuesday, he said.

As per preliminary information, unidentified Naxalites allegedly abducted Dharmaiyya from his house in the village, located more than 400 km away from the capital, he said.

A pamphlet was recovered from the scene, in which Naxalites have claimed that the victim was acting as a police informer, the official said, adding that Dharmaiyya's son was also killed by Naxalites in 2020.

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the region to trace the accused, he said.