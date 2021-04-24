Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill policeman after abducting him

Naxals kill policeman after abducting him in Chhattisgarh

The policeman was 'executed as decided by a people's court,' the Naxals said

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Apr 24 2021, 09:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 10:35 ist
CRPF personnel during a combing operation against naxals. Credit: PTI Photo/representative photo

Naxals have killed a police sub-inspector they abducted in Bijapur district three days ago, an official said on Saturday.

Murli Tati had come to his home at Palnar when he was abducted by Naxals on April 21, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said.

Read more: Chhattisgarh Maoist attack: Villagers allege they were beaten up by cops

The Maoists dumped Murli's body near a village at Gangalur in Bijapur district, with a message alongside which claimed the policeman was "executed as decided by a people's court".

At least 22 security personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in the Sukma-Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh earlier this month. Over 30 security personnel were injured in the attack.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chhatisgarh
Naxal attack

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

The Super League is gone. What now?

The Super League is gone. What now?

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

 