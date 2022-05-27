NC leader Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in PMLA case

NC leader Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in PMLA case

The summon has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for appearance at its headquarters here on May 31

PTI
PTI,
  • May 27 2022, 11:43 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 13:26 ist
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Credit: PTI Photo

National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the ED for questioning in a money laundering case in Delhi on May 31, official sources said on Friday.

The questioning is reported to be in connection with a case of alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) that is being probed by the federal agency.

The summon has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for appearance at its headquarters here on May 31.

Reacting to the summons, his party said Abdullah, a Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, will continue to cooperate with authorities like in the past.

"ED summons to JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah nothing new, this is common for all opposition parties in India. He has continued to maintain his innocence in the matter and has cooperated with the investigative agencies and will do so in this case as well," the party posted on Twitter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had in 2020 attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of Abdullah in this case.

The 84-year-old NC patron has been questioned by the ED a number of times in the case.

The ED had alleged that Abdullah "misused" his position as the president of the JKCA in the past and made appointments in the sports body so that the BCCI sponsored funds could be laundered.

 

