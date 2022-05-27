NC leader Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED on May 31

DH Web Desk
  • May 27 2022, 11:43 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 11:43 ist
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued summons to National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah asking him to appear before the investigators at its headquarters in Delhi on May 31, reported ANI quoting sources. 

More to follow...

Enforcement Directorate
National Conference
Farooq Abdullah
India News

