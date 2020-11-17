NC leaders Farooq Abdullah, Omar self-quarantine after coming into contact with Covid-19 positive person

Regional National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Tuesday announced that they have gone into self quarantine after coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

“My father & I have been in contact with a person who was in turn staying with a relative who tested Covid positive. Based on medical advice, we will be self-isolating for a week before getting a precautionary Covid test,” Omar tweeted.

Covid-19 curve in J&K has flattened of late with the recovery rate crossing 93 percent on November 17. Last month, the recovery rate of such patients in the union territory was 87%.

Of the 103,581 cases 96,392 have so far recovered from the disease in the UT Territory while the number of active cases stands at 5,585. The recovery rate has reached 93.05%.

A total of 1,063 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 541 in Jammu. While 326 people succumbed to the deadly virus in August, 478 died in September and 293 in October. This month so far 126 people have lost their lives to the infection.

J&K has recorded an average 517 new cases of Covid-19 so far in November, down from an average of 632 daily cases in October and 1,245 cases in September. An average 7.4 deaths a day have been reported in November so far against a daily average of 10 in October and 16 in September.