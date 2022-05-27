NC president Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned former chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

Sources said Abdullah, who represents Srinagar Parliament seat in the Lok Sabha, has been asked by the ED to join the investigation on May 31 at its Chandigarh office.

Earlier on October 21, 2020, the octogenarian leader was questioned for seven hours in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs over 43 crore when he was the president of the JKCA by the ED officers at its regional office in Rajbagh, Srinagar.

In July 2019, Abdullah was also questioned by the probe agency, days before the Centre’s August 5 decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had in 2018 filed a charge sheet against the NC president, and three of his associates, for alleged misappropriation of funds

On December 19, 2020, the ED had attached property worth Rs 11.86 crore belonging to the NC president in connection with an alleged money laundering case in the JKCA.

The ED statement had then said that from 2005 to 2011, the JKCA received Rs. 109.78 crore from the BCCI.

“Between 2006 to 2012, when Abdullah was the President of the JKCA, he misused his position and clout by illegal appointments of office bearer to whom he gave financial powers for the purpose of laundering of the JKCA funds. Investigation clearly brings out that Abdullah was instrumental as well as beneficiary of the laundered funds of the JKCA,” the ED probe revealed.

It further said that JKCA funds to the tune of more than Rs 45 crores were siphoned, which included heavy cash withdrawals of around Rs 25 crores, “with no corresponding justification.”

In March 2021, Abdullah had approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court against an ED order attaching his properties. Party MP Hasnain Masoodi had then said properties attached by the ED were either ancestral or acquired before the alleged offence took place.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the NC said that it was not a coincidence that only Gupkar Alliance leaders were being targeted in J&K.

“ED summons to JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah nothing new, this is common for all opposition parties in India. He has continued to maintain his innocence in the matter and has cooperated with the investigative agencies and will do so in this case as well,” he said in a tweet.