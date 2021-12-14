NCLAT, NCLT can't compel parties to settle disputes: SC

NCLT, NCLAT can't compel parties to settle disputes: SC

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the NCLT is empowered only to verify whether a default has occurred or not

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 22:58 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) cannot compel parties to settle their dispute while acting as “courts of equity”.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the NCLT is empowered only to verify whether a default has occurred or not. 

In its decision, the NCLT “must either admit or reject an application respectively. These are the only two courses of action which are open to the adjudicating authority, which cannot compel a party to the proceedings before it to settle a dispute", the bench said.

The top court stressed that while settlements can be encouraged by the NCLT and NCLAT to achieve the objectives of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), they cannot direct any settlement by acting as courts of equity.

It said that settlements have to be encouraged because the ultimate purpose of the IBC is to facilitate the continuance and rehabilitation of a corporate debtor, as distinct from allowing it to go into liquidation.

The court passed its judgment on a petition by E S Krishnamurthy where both NCLT and NCLAT had rejected a plea for initiating the insolvency proceedings against M/s Bharath Hi Tech Builders Pvt Ltd.

The court dealt with the legal question of whether the NCLT and the NCLAT were correct in their approach of rejecting the petition under Section 7 of the IBC at the ‘pre-admission stage’, and directing them to settle with the company within three months. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
NCLT
NCLAT
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 