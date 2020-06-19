NCP leaders wish Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Several NCP leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, extended greetings to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on his 50th birthday on Friday.

"Best Wishes to @RahulGandhi ji on his birthday today. Wish you a happy and healthy life always!" Pawar tweeted.

काँग्रेस पक्षाचे माजी राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, खासदार सन्माननीय @RahulGandhi यांना ५० व्या वाढदिवसाच्या मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा! Best Wishes to @RahulGandhi ji on his birthday today. Wish you a happy and healthy life always !#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 19, 2020

Praising the Wayanad MP, Pawar said that he has been ably carrying forward the Grand Old Party's ideology and legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"The aspirations of the people of the country are linked to you. Hope you get the strength and long life to fulfil those," Pawar said in his message.

NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted, "Wishing @RahulGandhi Ji - Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!"

Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik also wished Gandhi and hailed him for exhibiting "remarkable vision and exemplary leadership".

"May you continue to spread optimism," he tweeted and wished "abundance of happiness, good health and success" to the Congress leader.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, too, took to the micro-blogging site to extend wishes to the Congress parliamentarian.

NCP and Congress are part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.