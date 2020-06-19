NCP leaders wish Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

NCP leaders wish Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 19 2020, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 14:22 ist
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Several NCP leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, extended greetings to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on his 50th birthday on Friday.

"Best Wishes to @RahulGandhi ji on his birthday today. Wish you a happy and healthy life always!" Pawar tweeted.

Praising the Wayanad MP, Pawar said that he has been ably carrying forward the Grand Old Party's ideology and legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"The aspirations of the people of the country are linked to you. Hope you get the strength and long life to fulfil those," Pawar said in his message.

NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted, "Wishing @RahulGandhi Ji - Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!"

Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik also wished Gandhi and hailed him for exhibiting "remarkable vision and exemplary leadership".

"May you continue to spread optimism," he tweeted and wished "abundance of happiness, good health and success" to the Congress leader.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, too, took to the micro-blogging site to extend wishes to the Congress parliamentarian.

NCP and Congress are part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
NCP
Congress
Ajit Pawar
Wayanad
Nawab Malik
Supriya Sule
Anil Deshmukh
Maha Vikas Aghadi

What's Brewing

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

 